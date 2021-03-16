D.he vaccine from the Swedish-British manufacturer Astra-Zeneca did not get off to an easy start in Germany: uncertainties about its effectiveness in seniors, reports of violent vaccine reactions and now fears of severe side effects in rare cases. The decision of the Federal Ministry of Health to suspend the vaccination with the vaccine until further notice is the preliminary climax in a whole series of doubts. This may reduce the willingness to vaccinate an already not exactly exuberant population, but conversely there are many who value the benefits of the vaccine higher in the face of a global pandemic with millions of deaths.

Last but not least, the SPD politician and committed corona warner Karl Lauterbach fearlessly declared on Deutschlandfunk on Tuesday that a connection between the vaccination and the observed severe cerebral vein thrombosis is quite plausible – there are now reports of at least seven diseases with three fatal courses. Judging by the great dangers of the coronavirus, he would still “definitely” get vaccinated. It was more blunt in the social media, where the question was intensively discussed whether the enlightened citizen, in the light of previous knowledge, could not decide for himself which risks he would accept for a vaccination. The commitment “I would take #AstraZeneca immediately” is making the rounds on Twitter. Research was asked: “Where is the stuff stored?”

Voluntariness instead of a ban policy

The Munich lawyer Thomas Klindt is legally more sober. The partner of the commercial law firm Noerr is a specialist in product liability law and knows the vaccine firsthand. He has already had his first vaccination and does not want to do without the second. He pleaded for “enlightened voluntariness” to apply in this case too, since all pharmaceutical law is based on this premise. That is why there are package inserts for medicines and pages of educational documents for every operation.

The situation is interesting because the vaccine is still approved at EU level. The European Medicines Agency (EMA), based in Amsterdam, does not share the concerns so far. She will have a special session on Thursday. However, the EU member states are not fully bound by their assessment. You can also have higher security requirements. Germany was not the first country to suspend the vaccinations; five European countries had previously made similar decisions, including France, Italy and Spain. Other states, including Sweden, announced on Tuesday that they would not continue to administer the vaccine for the time being.

Spahn: No “political decision”

In Germany, it was the Paul Ehrlich Institute drug authority that recommended on Monday that the use of the Astra Zeneca vaccine be suspended as a precautionary measure and that the cases be investigated. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) followed this by pointing out that this was not a “political decision”. A ministry spokesman said that Spahn did not issue a general decree, but merely informed the federal states of the decision. These would have completed the stop immediately. The question of the legal basis would have to be answered more clearly if family and company doctors were allowed to vaccinate, currently it is only the state that organizes the vaccinations.

A report by the Reuters news agency attracted attention, citing government circles that for legal reasons there was “no alternative” to suspending the vaccinations. Because according to the message from the Paul Ehrlich Institute on Monday, “physical injury lawsuits” would otherwise have threatened, as it was a state vaccination campaign. Even if the reference to “personal injury suits” is hardly legally comprehensible – in the opinion of medical law experts it is in any case not unlikely that liability issues could have played a role in considerations about suspension of the vaccination.

The question of what damage manufacturers – but also states – can be held liable for has played an important role in the negotiations between pharmaceutical companies and the EU, as evidenced by the published contracts. Astra-Zeneca has agreed on a so-called exemption clause with the EU, which exempts the manufacturer from possible claims for damages from vaccinated people. For lawyer Klindt, however, this is not a convincing reason. One can continue voluntarily on an informed basis, after all, there is no room for complaints when there is a conscious risk to oneself. Politicians do not seem to be impressed by this argument at the moment. In any case, the Astra-Zeneca vaccine will remain in the refrigerator for the time being.