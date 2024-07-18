The French government is at a standstill. After the ruling alliance was defeated in the legislative elections, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal submitted his resignation and that of his entire cabinet to President Emmanuel Macron, and the president finally accepted it. However, Attal remains in office until a new cabinet is formed and will deal only with priority matters, a matter particularly important in view of the Olympic Games in Paris, which begin on July 26.

#Uncertainty #political #chaos #France #days #Olympics