On the last day of Title 42, chaos and desperation were the prevailing sensations at the US-Mexico border, where thousands of migrants have tried to cross en masse with tactics such as throwing themselves into the Rio Grande and setting up human stampedes.

On the border between Matamoros, Tamaulipas, and Brownsville (Texas), in the southern United States, migrants have prepared these days for the end of the Title 42, a sanitary norm that allowed the immediate expulsions of migrants at the border. The measure, with which the authorities expelled 2.7 million people in almost three years, precisely, expires late this Thursday.

In the hours before US military installed coiled razor wire to prevent irregular crossings on the banks of the Rio Grande to contain the migrants. However, authorities such as the Mayor of El Paso (Texas) also provided some 4,500 beds to care for people.

According to the US Border Patrol, they have already apprehended 2,500 migrants in the last 48 hours. 1,500 of these people have already been processed and sent to centers of said security body.

Despite the warnings, foreigners continued to jump into the water to reach American soil and, Although some have been returned by the same volume to Mexico, others have made it through, mainly because they bring minors with them.

This occurs in light of the uncertainty brought about by the entry into force of the Title 8, which implies “rapid and massive expulsions of migrant citizens who fail to comply with US regulations” for entry to that country.

“We do not know what other law will come that can protect us, that can give us that security that we are going to pass to the United States. So we made the decision to risk it,” a Venezuelan who preferred to remain anonymous told Efe.

“Not staying here, we are going forward, it is there, backwards or to gain momentum. We come from hell, we come from the jungle and we are going forward, ”he told Efe Darwin Mercado.

Title 8 regulations establish serious consequences for crossing the border, and there will also be a rule created by the Government that will restrict access to asylum for people seeking to reach the United States by land.

Migrants wait to be processed by US Border Patrol agents after crossing illegally into the US, in Yuma, Arizona.

The regulation, which was published this Wednesday in the federal register, qualifies as Migrants who cross the border irregularly are “unfit” to request asylum and that they have not requested protection in a third country during their journey to the United States.

The main legal avenue for requesting asylum in that country available to people who arrive at the border will be through the CBP One mobile application, that allows immigrants to make appointments with the authorities to present their cases.

Migrants, however, assure that they do not believe that their future depends on a mobile application that also, according to them, works badly. “It is something unusual that an application decides our life and our future,” complained Jeremy de Pablos, a Venezuelan who has been camping in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico for weeks.

But as thousands of migrants continued to try to cross the border on Thursday, the United States government repeated what has become its mantra in recent weeks: “The southern border is not open”, and it will not be after the lifting of Title 42.

Migrants cross the Rio Grande to try to enter the United States.

“This means that if someone arrives at our southern border after the next midnight presumably you will not be eligible for asylum and will be subject to more serious consequences for entering illegally”, said the Secretary of Security of the United States, Alejandro Mayorkas, this Thursday.

Mayorkas assures that the transition from Title 42 to Title 8 “will be rapid”, with the help of 24,000 agents and border patrol officers, despite the fact that “we are already seeing a high number of interceptions (of migrants) in certain sectors.”

Two days earlier, the president of the United States himself, Joe Biden, acknowledged that “it will be chaotic for a while.” The truth is that the high migratory flow that has been occurring for months on the southern US border has the authorities in check.

San Ysidro, California, US-Mexico border.

“During the first half of this fiscal year we have expelled more than 665,000 people, we are carrying out dozens of deportation flights every week and we continue to increase them,” added Mayorkas.

The Republicans, for their part, approved this Thursday in the Lower House a project that advocates resuming the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico. The initiative has no prospects of prospering, as the Democrats hope to block it in the Senate.

