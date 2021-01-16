Health workers test for covid-19 in Bogotá, on January 15. RAUL ARBOLEDA / AFP

Vaccination and electoral politics. The story and the trials for history. The issues that concern us are the same in a kind of global uncertainty to start 2021. And in the midst of a search to understand our realities and process the various forms of violence, some begin the path to new president while others, like in Colombia, raise the banderillazo to an electoral year …