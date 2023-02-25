Lance Stroll’s injury seems to be serious and whether the Canadian can experience the season opener in Bahrain from the car seems uncertain.

It is also equally exciting for every F1 driver that top-level racing will start again on March 5. It therefore seems logical that everyone is already in turmoil to prepare for the races and of course the associated physical exertion. For Lance Stroll the season in Bahrain starts even more exciting. There is a chance that the season will not start for him, at least not on March 5.

Missing test days

The Canadian driver of Aston Martin has had a bicycle accident and is therefore still in the rag basket. As is known, Lance Stroll will therefore miss the test days in Bahrain that are currently underway, which means that he will not be allowed to drive the brand new Aston Martin AMR23 for a while. To get that car to drive laps, the team has recruited F2 driver and reserve driver Felipe Drugovich. Then Stroll can let his wounds heal and then prepare for the start of the season. However?

Injury Lance Stroll more severe than expected

Aston Martin is a bit secretive about whether Lance Stroll will make it to the season opener in Bahrain. Team boss Mike Krack does not want to disclose anything more than ‘bicycle accident’ and ‘wrist injury’. Other sources have revealed that Stroll had surgery in Barcelona and that there is something wrong with both wrists. In any case, such an injury should heal properly before you get back in the car. The information you need to estimate whether Stroll will make it is also missing there: it is not known when the accident and the operation took place. Krack says he’s closed due to privacy for Stroll, but for Aston Martin, of course, Stroll is the team’s wonder boy. So of course you want to give the impression that he just makes it.

A somewhat stiff start to the season for Aston Martin and of course a bad start for Stroll. So today is a test day with Felipe Drugovich in the hot seat.

