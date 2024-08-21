ORA survey conducted on August 8 and 11 revealed that 43 percent of Venezuelans are making plans to leave Venezuela. The answers to this study were known through a survey that the firm recently published. Mega-analysis and which also delves into when they would be planning to leave the country.

This is a report whose purpose is to understand the atmosphere within Venezuelan society after the questioned results of the July 28 elections. The findings indicate that around 100,000 Venezuelans would migrate from the country as soon as possible, One million more would leave the country by the end of 2024 and nearly 2.6 million would do so during the next yearIn addition, there is another 34.7 percent who responded that they still do not know if they would migrate, which could raise these figures even further.

These conclusions of the study coincide with what experts have been warning about in the past. On a new wave of Venezuelan migration in Latin America if the results of the vote plunged the country into an atmosphere of uncertainty. Something that seems to be happening after the National Electoral Council (CNE) said Maduro had won the election, a thesis refuted by a panel of experts from the UN and the Carter Center, who were invited as observers.

Maduro was proclaimed re-elected with 52 percent of the votes for a third six-year term, until 2031. However, the opposition, led by María Corina Machado, dismisses the official results. alleging fraud and claims victory for González Urrutia, assuring that he has copies of more than 80 percent of the electoral records that prove he was the winner.

Venezuelans crossing the trails on the border with Colombia.

For almost a month, different countries in the international community have asked the electoral body to reveal the voting records. However, this has not happened so far and hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have taken to the streets to protest against the official result, which has left more than 2,000 people arrested and 25 dead in the streets, according to figures from the Attorney General’s Office. It is worth mentioning that, regarding the role of the international community, Venezuelans do not feel hopeful, since 90 percent believe that it will not be able to do anything.

On the other hand, the survey reveals that there is an atmosphere of frustration in Venezuela. “How do you feel after the elections of July 28?” Meganalisis asked the more than 1,000 respondents. Angry (70.2 percent), helpless (59.3 percent), indignant (58.5 percent) and anxious (47.9 percent) were the four most frequently mentioned moods during the survey.

This seems to go hand in hand with another question included in the analysis, which is that nearly nine out of ten respondents do not believe the results announced by the CNE. Meganalysis adds in its conclusions of the study that “93 out of 100 Venezuelans believe that the winner of the election on July 28 was Edmundo González, representative of the opposition. Much more than half of the already Chavista minority also believe that González was the winner.”

Venezuelans protest in Bogotá against the results of the presidential elections.

The countries to which Venezuelans migrate the most

This number of Venezuelans who would migrate from the country would add to the almost eight million Venezuelans who left amid the humanitarian and economic crisis that has been going on for at least a decade.

According to the UN Inter-Agency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants (R4V), most of them left for Colombia (where there are 2.8 million Venezuelans), Peru (1.5 million), Brazil (560,000), the United States (545,000), Chile (532,000) and Ecuador (444,000).

The top 10 countries where Colombians migrate the most are completed by Argentina (164,024), Dominican Republic (124,141), Mexico (113,108), Panama (58,158) and Uruguay (39,698).

Top 10 countries to which Venezuelans migrate the most

Colombia Peru Brazil USA Chili Ecuador Argentina Dominican Republic Mexico Panama Uruguay

This new wave of migration could put pressure on the care systems of the different countries in the region. Theodore Kahn, associate director of Control Risks, told this newspaper in the past that this will cause challenges in transit countries, especially for Colombia. Although some remain in Colombia, “many pass through the territory to go to Darien and then to the United States. This poses humanitarian and security challenges.”

Migration through Darien has become a challenge for regional authorities. Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino himself said that if the “political situation in Venezuela worsens, we must prepare ourselves because the migratory flow will increase in the very short term.”

Nicolas Maduro, president of Venezuela.

In fact, so far this year, more than 216,000 migrants, most of them Venezuelans, have crossed the dangerous Darien jungle seeking to reach the United States or Canada in search of better living conditions, while in all of 2023 there were more than 520,000, an unprecedented figure, according to official data from Panama.

If this flow of migrants does occur, ORC consultant Oswaldo Ramírez believes that this time there could be much less money for humanitarian aid: “For a long time, this was paid for by humanitarian aid agencies, but that budget has been channeled to the war in Ukraine or the conflict in Gaza. This time there would be less money, considering that many countries have already reached their limit to give better conditions to migrants,” explained Ramírez.

Carlos Jose Reyes Garcia

Deputy Editor of International