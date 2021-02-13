Either upload your grade or you will have to find a new team. The future of Arturo Vidal at Inter is in limbo according to the Gazzetta dello Sport. The Chilean ends his contract in 2022 and has the option of one more year but, In an Inter with the accounts in intense red, his future is already at stake.

The one in San Joaquín was an express request from Antonio Conte to take the Milan club to the next level. Vidal was one of his ‘soldiers’ already at Juventus, where he formed a remarkable trio in the center with Pogba and Pirlo, and the coach was able to rescue him from Barcelona to bring experience to a system of which he already knew all the ins and outs.

So far this season, Vidal is being one of the important men, as expected, but accumulates performances of different kinds. Notable games and even notable goals (scored against Juventus to win) with games in which he left a worse taste in his mouth, like the one he had against Real Madrid.

From the Gazzetta dello Sport, they open the debate. Should Arturo Vidal stay at Inter? For now, we must wait for the season to end and evaluate everything together. The Chilean media will continue to be important and a good second half of the season could be worth continuity, which is not guaranteed at the moment. This is subject to other variables in addition to your performance.

From the noble floor, according to Gazzetta, they do the math and hope that the player will improve his performance based on his salary: 6.5 million euros net, which is too much for a 33-year-old footballer. This factor will be key and also, the continuity of Conte. If the coach continues to lead, Vidal will win integers by being one of his favorites, although he has already had them stiff with him. If not followed, Inter and the new coach will evaluate although they consider the plot well covered with Barella, Brozovic, Gagliardi and Sensi as well as Vecino and Eriksen. Half a season to know where the balance of Arturo Vidal is tipped.