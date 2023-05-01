Not even the first weekend of 2023 in Sprint mode stopped Red Bull. In Baku, the new format certainly added a little spice and unpredictability to the race weekend, but the final result hasn’t changed: the world champion team only left the two pole positions up for grabs, the traditional one and the of the Saturday morning Shootout, in addition to the additional point of the fastest lap in the race, conquered by George Russell, who purposely put on the soft tires for the goal. For the rest, points are collected for the champions: and here Sergio Perez stood out, somewhat surprisingly the winner of both Saturday and Sunday in the Sprint and in the GP. Beating Max Verstappen twice in GP mode, net of the Safety Car coincidence that certainly didn’t favor the Dutchman, is something that can’t be taken for granted. But the gist remains: four races, four victories (including 3 doubles). Devastating Red Bulls. So it’s all over? With 19 GPs still to be contested, starting with the one in Miami over the weekend, there is time for the definitive sentences, also because the rivals are about to drop the long-awaited developments. In the analysis of the 4 top teams we see why from the United States and from Imola, the first European race of 2023, we hope to start seeing another World Championship.