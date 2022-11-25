Senegal’s first victory at the 2022 World Cup comes by beating the hosts Qatar 3-1, on the second day of Group A. At the Al Thumama stadium, the goals by Dia, the Salernitana striker, decide in the 41st minute, then in the second half by Diedhiou in the 48th minute and finally in the final by Dieng in the 84th minute after Muntari had shortened the distance for Qatar in the 78th minute. Followed, at 17, on the field Holland and Ecuador in the other match of the group.