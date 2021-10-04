Al Ain Court of First Instance obligated a young man to pay 20,000 dirhams to a woman in compensation for insulting her, describing her as ungrateful, and threatening her with a police request and deportation.

In the details, a woman demanded to compel a man to pay her 100,000 dirhams with his obligation to pay fees and expenses and in exchange for attorneys’ fees, noting that the defendant insulted her with what offended her mind and accused her of knowing men, and sending her pictures to him to tempt him, and he was convicted under a penal ruling fined him 4000 dirhams for what was attributed to him.

She pointed out that the defendant returned again and verbally assaulted her by stabbing her honor, insulting her in public, outraging her modesty and contempt in front of the public, describing her as ungrateful, and threatening her with a police request and deportation outside the country.

While the defendant pleaded that the case could not be considered due to the previous adjudication, he stuck to the maliciousness of the accusation and the plaintiff’s attempt to bring charges against him in order to bargain with the amount owed to him by him, amounting to 39,000 dirhams, for which a civil judgment was issued in his favour.

The court stated in the merits of the ruling, that the evidence from the papers is the conviction of the defendant in the criminal case for the accusation of insulting the plaintiff in a manner that offends his honor and consideration, and this ruling became final and conclusive.

She pointed out that what is established from reading the penal judgment is the conviction of the defendant for insulting the plaintiff in a way that violates her honor and consideration, and the plaintiff inflicted moral damage in the form of hurting and hurting her feelings, and compromising her and her reputation, pointing to the existence of a causal relationship between the error and the damage, with which the defendant is legally obligated to compensate The plaintiff for those damages, the court ruled to obligate the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 20,000 dirhams and oblige him to pay the appropriate amount of fees and expenses, and rejected other requests.





