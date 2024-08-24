As she hugged Leidy, who was displaced by the violence in Buenaventura, with her children, and has now been forced to start a life in Bogotá, It reminded me of the difficult situation we are experiencing in Ukraine. with so many displaced people also because of Russia’s illegal invasion of our territory.

At the Victim Assistance Center in Bogotá, we were told that there are 9 million displaced people in Colombia; an environment that I have unfortunately had to face in my city as well. More than 5 million Ukrainians displaced by the invasion have passed through Lviv in the past two years. We now have about 150,000 residing there, almost 15 percent of the total population.

What I saw during my short visit to Bogotá highlighted the great resilience of the people, and resonates strongly with the courage I see daily in Lviv and elsewhere in Ukraine.

Today, August 24, Ukraine celebrates its Independence Day, an independence that we have been “celebrating” for more than two years with even more intense bombing by the Russians. This is how our neighbors “congratulate” us.

It is a harsh reality: our children, far from their parents who are struggling For their freedom at the front, they study their Ukrainian history classes, frequently interrupted by the constant Russian bombings that force them to run to the air raid shelters.

It must be a lesson about who true friends are, the power of mercy and mutual support between people, and of course the fact that Not all your neighbors wish you prosperity or anything good.

View of the attacks in Kursk. Following the Ukrainian offensive in Russian territory.

Today, Russia is sowing death and chaos in Ukraine, but it is also doing so in other places around the world.

We see the impact of their policies here in Latin America, in Venezuela, a country neighboring Colombia. When I hear that there are Putin supporters in Venezuela and other countries in the region, I feel like inviting them to Ukraine. so that they can see first-hand what Russia is like. For example, the mass burial of civilians in the town of Bucha near kyiv, who were shot by the Russian army in the cellars and on the streets of the city during their escape from there in the spring of 2022.

Of course, the world is not perfect, but we all have a role to play and we should do everything we can to ensure that there is no room for dictators.

Fortunately, my city, Lviv, is almost a thousand kilometers from the front line. We can do many things that are now impossible in other regions of my country, including the development of a high-tech business cluster. By the way, many Lviv technology companies, in particular Soft Serve, Sombra and N-ix, already have representative offices in Colombia. In addition, we have developed models for providing very modern medical services, and now adapted them to help with the rehabilitation of wounded soldiers and civilians.

Ukrainian troops riding a tank this month on the main highway near the Russian border in Ukraine's Sumy region.

In our city, during the war, a completely new medical ecosystem was born, which we call Unbroken – a very symbolic word for us. The world’s most renowned architects and urban planners come to our city and are already drawing up reconstruction and recovery plans for post-war Ukraine.

What I saw during my short visit to Bogotá highlighted the great resilience of the people, and resonates strongly with the courage I see daily in Lviv and elsewhere in Ukraine. In both places we have had to live through levels of armed conflict. and the war in Ukraine, almost unbearable, but in both places they have not been able to break us. I return to Ukraine, on this anniversary day of our independence, truly inspired by what I have seen and more unbreakable than ever.

ANDRII SADOVY

Mayor of Lviv, Ukraine