There is only one day left until Fire Emblem: Engage be finally released for Nintendo switchesgame that was originally shown during the last Nintendo direct of 2022. And by now, it is possible that many people know that this launch is going to have its special edition, something that is already a custom in the series.

However, there may be fans who aren’t fans of opening their boxes and saving them for collection, and that will automatically make them wonder what the items inside that cardboard box are going to look like. For that, you don’t have to worry so much, since an unboxing has recently been released on the platform Youtube

Check it here:

In any case, this is what comes inside the Divine Edition of Fire Emblem: Engage:

– physical copy of Fire Emblem Engage

– special outer box

–steelbook

– art book

– art cards

– poster

Remember that Fire Emblem: Engage the January 20 only for nintendoswitch.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: Wow, this edition is very beautiful, in fact I got the pre-sale a few days ago through Amazon, so I highly doubt that they will deliver it to me on the day of launch. We will have to wait a bit.