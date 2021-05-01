In recent years it has become customary for major brand launches to be accompanied by a collector’s edition that includes various goodies from the game, so Nier Replicant could not miss this opportunity.

Nier Replicant’s White Snow Edition ver. 1.22 is a bit off what we might expect, as they usually include figures or art books. Instead, it includes the following:

Grimoire pin set

Physical game (packaged separately)

Script set

Special soundtrack

Metallic box

Lunar Tear Collection Box

Let’s review each element in detail:

What stands out the most is the set of scripts: There are seven books that include the entire script of the game. Each book includes a special illustration by character designer Akihiko Yoshida, who has also become famous for making art for titles such as Final fantasy tactics Y Bravely.

All of this is packed in a nice box.

The following is a set of pins from Grimoire: Weiss, Noir and Rubrum were recreated as excellent quality pins. Each one is 9mm wide.

Another great extra that could not be missing is the soundtrack, a collection of two discs with the musical arrangements of Nier Replicant. These rest in packaging reminiscent of Grimoire Weiss.

One of the best elements of Replicant is precisely its music, which includes the “Chaos” language, an invented language. This mixes German, Hungarian, Welsh, Japanese, French, and Latin. This was done because Yoko Taro, creator of the game, felt that if the player identified the language, it could be distracting from the gameplay.

Finally, there is the metal box.

One of the best elements of this edition is all the detail from the goodies to the packaging.

For all the above, Nier Replicant ver. 1.22 White Snow Edition is a perfect complement for any fan of the Nier series.

It is an exclusive of the square enix store.



