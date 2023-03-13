Daily Mail: US woman carried unborn child for nine years

A woman from the Congo who moved to New York, USA, carried an unborn child in her body for nine years. The fetus petrified, squeezed the mother’s intestines and brought her to death, informs Daily Mail.

The woman moved to Burundi and then to Tanzania due to armed conflicts in her homeland. She gave birth to eight children in Tanzania. Three of them died shortly after birth. During her ninth pregnancy, she noticed that the fetus was no longer moving, and came to the clinic at the refugee camp.

Doctors informed the patient that the baby’s heart was not beating and advised her to return in two weeks if she did not have a miscarriage. When she returned to the clinic, people gathered in front of the building and accused her of the child’s death. The woman hurried home and decided that she would no longer seek medical help.

The fetus, which was supposed to be the ninth child of a woman, stopped developing at the 28th week of pregnancy (normally, pregnancy lasts 38-40 weeks). The miscarriage did not occur, so he remained in the mother’s body and gradually petrified. The woman carried it in her body for nine years and did not know about it until she moved to the USA.

In New York, a Congolese went to the doctors complaining of abdominal pain, indigestion and gurgling sounds in the stomach after eating. Scans showed that in a 50-year-old woman, lithopedion is a rare complication that occurs when a fetus dies during an ectopic pregnancy and then remains in the mother’s body and gradually calcifies.

The patient refused treatment. She was afraid of the operation and associated the deterioration of her health with a witchcraft spell that was allegedly cast on her in Africa.

The woman died 14 months after arriving in the US. According to doctors, the cause of death was acute malnutrition. The deceased did not receive the necessary nutrients, because the petrified fetus squeezed her intestines.

Lithopedions cause tissue dehydration, which can lead to arrhythmia or cardiac arrest. Sometimes they may be accompanied by infections, which are exacerbated by a weakened immune system. In some cases, women live for decades without experiencing any of the symptoms associated with lithopedion.

Science knows only 290 cases of the formation of lithopedion. For the first time such a case was recorded in France in 1582.

Earlier it was reported that in Canada, a doctor found a baby in the liver of a woman. He explained that a 33-year-old patient developed an ectopic pregnancy.