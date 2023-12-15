Orban's veto blocks aid to Ukraine and budget review

After green light for accession negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova by the EU Council, the Hungarian president, Viktor Orban vetoed the EU budget and new funds for Ukraine. The leaders – as far as we know – will meet again on the two dossiers in an extraordinary European Council which will probably be held in January. “Veto on additional funds for Ukraine, veto on the revision of the European multiannual budget, we will return to the issue next year after appropriate preparations,” the Hungarian prime minister wrote on X.

Orbán's decision was largely expected, given that Hungary had long been the only European country against the new tranche of aid. European leaders are working on a proposal that provides for a financing package for Ukraine amounting to 50 billion euros. The Hungarian Prime Minister specified that these funds must be allocated through another instrument, e not directly from the European budget.

The Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, has claimed all the European funds intended for Hungary and blocked due to violations of the rule of law, to give the green light to the aid package for Ukraine. “I have always said that if someone wants to change the budget, then it is a great opportunity for Hungary to make it clear that it must get what it is entitled to. Not half, or a quarter.”

Gentiloni: “Postponement of the EU budget is very serious”

“The postponement of the budget is the postponement of economic support to Ukraine, in a context in which this decision is very serious. There is a lot of talk about the strategic autonomy of the EU which today means economic and military support to Ukraine, without hesitation that we had tonight.” The commissioner for economic affairs, Paolo Gentiloni, said this at the PD Forum The Europe we want underway in Rome.

Ukraine, Kremlin applauds Orban, defends national interests

Hungary is a country “sufficiently independent to defend its own interests”. This was stated by the spokesperson of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitri Peskov, commenting on the decision of the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbani to block new EU funding for Ukraine. Ria Novosti reports it. “It's not up to us to comment, Hungary is a sovereign country, it has its own interests. Hungary, among other things, unlike many other European countries, defends its interests very firmly” said Peskov, speaking with the press.

