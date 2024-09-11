Home World

From: Helmi Krappitz

A businesswoman in Italy runs over a homeless man – he is said to have robbed her and threatened her with a knife. But the police cannot find one.

Viareggio – sun, long sandy beach and surrounded by palm trees – that’s how most people imagine the small town of Viareggio in Italy. In the summer months it is very busy. But now something has happened that holidaymakers and residents would not have expected: a case of violent vigilantism – right on the beach promenade.

Vigilantism in Italy: Businesswoman runs over handbag thief four times

A couple was walking home on Sunday evening (September 8) and found an unconscious man lying on the ground near the port. They immediately called rescue services, reported the Italian newspaper The NationalDespite the rapid arrival of the rescue services, the man died on the way to the hospital – his injuries were too serious. According to the police, he is a 47-year-old homeless man from Algeria or Morocco.

Because of a broken shop window at the location where the vehicle was found, the police initially suspected a hit-and-run traffic accident. But that turned out to be wrong. Surveillance cameras showed the frightening scene: The man is hit by a white Mercedes and thrown against a shop window. But events take a shocking turn. The driver of the white SUV reverses and runs over the 47-year-old lying on the ground. Although he is defenseless in front of the broken window, the woman runs over him twice more. The fourth time, while the wheels of the vehicle are still on his body, the driver opens the door, picks up a handbag from the ground and then drives away.

“No regrets” after vigilante justice: Killed man allegedly stole businesswoman’s bag

The woman, a 65-year-old businesswoman from Viareggio, had previously been attacked by the man who was killed. “I had just got into my car when this man opened the door and took my handbag. ‘Leave it there or I’ll kill you,’ he shouted at me and then ran away. What should I have done?” the 65-year-old told investigators, according to The National“I thought he had a knife.” According to the newspaper, investigators found no trace of a knife or any other weapon.

The Italian woman has been in custody since Monday evening. Because she took the law into her own hands, the public prosecutor’s office is accusing her of intentional killing. The most shocking thing is her attitude: “No comments, no regrets,” said one of the investigators with many years of experience, according to the newspaper. “She seemed clear and calm, like in the video.”

Concern about safety: Businesswoman is said to have been afraid

The violent incident triggered emotional reactions, reported The Sardinian UnionIn recent months, there have been an increasing number of thefts, robberies, fights and drug dealing. Now murder has been added to the list. Holidaymakers and locals no longer feel as safe in the city in Tuscany as they did before. Despite the lack of remorse for her crime, the right-wing populist party Lega Nord is demanding leniency towards the Italian businesswoman, according to The National. She acted out of fear. (hk)