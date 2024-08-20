Home World

From: Andreas Knobloch

Dogs, neighbors, a note in the hallway and you have the mix for a riot in an apartment building.

Munich – In the neighbourhood, what the neighbours do is what gets to you. This or something similar could be the motto when the different residents of an apartment building quarrel now and again. Feuds are often quickly put aside, but often they continue for years. Usually they are trivialities or small annoyances that neighbours could simply sort out among themselves. The results are often notes or notices, like this one to dog owners, which become public complaints. It reminds to a “brain nag” note from parents.

Neighborhood dispute over dog poop? Embarrassing multiple expressions dismantled by hunters

In this case, too, an angry neighbor has turned to a specific clientele. Dog owners are attacked in an unfriendly manner, and the author of the note is then duped. “Dear dog owners,” the author begins his letter. “Please remove your dog’s excrement IMMEDIATELY!!!!!” he orders with five exclamation marks. “You must have noticed that he shit here, because you have to hold the door open so that he hits the corner!!!”, he adds with a full three exclamation marks. The note is rounded off – not like this one, with a “Hoffmann von Fallersleben” quote – but with three more exclamation marks and letters: “It really is UNBELIEVABLE!!!”.

The person who found the note noted on the reddit platform that “you just have to love bulletin boards,” because the note was not only hanging there, but also “on all entrance doors, as well as underground parking garage entrances inside and outside.” The author duplicated the note and placed it in several places. The eleven exclamation marks remind us of another neighborhood notice that was attached using painter’s tape.

An “experienced hunter” comes forward because of a neighborhood note – and a hero follows

Incidentally, there was also an answer on the note. “Dear neighbor, as an experienced hunter, I can tell you that this is fox droppings. So please don’t think too badly of dog owners. Best wishes.” And that wasn’t even all. According to the finder, an “unknown hero” copied the note, including the answer, and stuck it over all the original notes to expose the first author. The photographer of the note also passed on information that he estimates the average age of the house to be 75 years or more.

It is not clear where exactly the incident took place. Foxes are not uncommon in Berlin, however. Notes from neighborhoods often spark discussions, such as in Munich, in the Maxvorstadt. Or like a extremely bizarre answer at a cellar door. (ank)