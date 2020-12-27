Probably as a punishment for his unemployment, a pensioner locked his son in the attic for months. He secretly fed on leftovers.

A pensioner should have his son for at least four months with no food in the attic have locked up.

have locked up. The 39 year old is extremely emaciated and is currently in the hospital.

is extremely emaciated and is currently in the hospital. Because of his unemployment the father imposed the inhuman arrest, the man reports.

Malmerspach – a man was lucky in misery France. It was more by chance that the police discovered the grotesque case. Now he is in the hospital and in turn has to deal with serious allegations.

His father had probably reproached him before. According to German press agency the man described one to the officers during interrogation absurd reason for the act of his father.

France: 39-year-old locked up for months without food – probably because he was unemployed

The 39-year-old was apparently locked up for months. Probably as Punishment for being unemployed. The father accused him of inactivity while looking for a job, he reports. About a year ago he was back to his parents in the Alsatian village Malmerspach pulled because he had lost his job.

There he was allegedly put in the attic by his father. He was forbidden to come down and eat, says the man. At night he snuck out and Leftovers tracked down. For at least four months. Presumably he wasn’t literally locked up. But why he apparently did not dare to leave the attic – at least during the day – and even obeyed the ban on eating remains unexplained.

Inhuman arrest in the attic: man attacks his father – that’s the only reason the police come

In his desperation, he then attacked his father, he describes. Bad as that is, it indirectly initiated its rescue. The pensioner’s wife alerted them about the attack police. This was the only way the officers got on the trail and found the man in the attic.

In the clinic, the doctors are said to have been appalled by the condition of the extremely emaciated man. The police immediately had him in a Hospital in Mulhouse briefed. Its adhesion is now being checked there. Of course, despite the circumstances, he has to answer for the beating attack on his father.

