Oberteuringen – The number of unpleasant pushers in Germany Cash registers, for example in Supermarketwho line up too close behind other people should be affected by the Distance rules in the Coronavirus pandemic * have decreased significantly. However, there are still people for whom things cannot go fast enough. A Mrs in Baden-Württemberg Oberteuringen has one manwho was in line behind her and probably moved too close, on purpose last Saturday sneezed in the face.

Oberteuringen: Woman intentionally sneezes in man’s face

“A witness shared that Friedrichshafen police station with that they are in line at the checkout counter of a store in the Raiffeisenstrasse was able to observe how a lady pulled the mask under her face at around 12.30 pm and sneezed at the man standing a few centimeters behind her, ”it says Police notice. The decisive factor for the incident should be the missing distance of the man who was just inches behind the woman in the Checkout line of business in Oberteuringen should have stood.

The Mrsthat about 60 year old man has sneezed, according to the police about 30 years old be. After she sneezed on the man, she got it mask put it back on and turned to the cash register. Another woman who was also in the shop that Saturday lunchtime did it police aware of the incident.

Oberteuringen: Police secure video material – witness noted car license plates

The two parties involved in the incident are still unknown. The police announced that the Video sequence of the incident was backed up. Based on the pictures, the police now after the 30 year old woman and the 60 year old man. Should it turn out that the Mrs about with the Coronavirus * was infected, she had to get one display because of Mayhem Expect, said a police spokesman. A corresponding Test* could, the woman should refuse, one too Prosecutor arrange.

The Investigator are right confidentto track down the woman. The Witness in business that Mark of a car in which the woman after leaving the Grocery store has risen. Relevant information on those involved in the incident will be sent to the Friedrichshafen police station asked for.