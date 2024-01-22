“Unbelievable” – HS followed what kind of image the foreign social media celebrities invited to Lapland have of Finland

HS followed Dutch social media influencers in Lapland for 48 hours. This is the image they share of Finland.

Qlike! The first photo from Finland clicks on Instagram as soon as the Dutch social media influencer steps into Rovaniemi airport.

Finland's most famous person, the white-bearded old grandfather, is immortalized in the picture. He has come to meet foreign guests in the entrance hall.

The meeting with Santa Claus will hardly be the only one on the trip.