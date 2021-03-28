Chimpanzees are very intelligent animalsTherefore, when kept in zoo enclosures, keepers must come up with all kinds of enrichment activities to keep them happy and healthy.

In normal times, chimps can get some of that entertainment observing and interacting with visitors.

But the coronavirus pandemic forced closure, which is why a couple of zoos in the Czech Republic they established video calls (which can last all day) to allow the chimps in each zoo to look at each other.

One of them is the Safari Park Dvůr Králové, which installed a large screen on the other side of the windows of the chimpanzee enclosure. That way, the animals can spend time on the edge of the enclosure, leaning against the wall or lying on the ground, watching what happens in another zoo in Brno.

The idea was not initially well received by the animals, but after a while they got used to it and now “chimpanzees seem to enjoy it”, as he tells Reuters Gabriela Linhartova, one of the ape keepers at Safari Park Dvůr Králové.

As reported, video calls will last at least until the end of March. The zookeepers will then assess whether to continue the project or stop it if the chimps get bored.

“The campaign has been a great success and we could not be happier and more proud, “he says to Live Science Safari Park spokesperson Dvůr Králové, Michal Šťastný. “Even other zoos have decided to take the concept and work with it.”

“At first they approached the screen with defensive or threatening gestures, there was interaction ”, adds Linhartova. “Since then they’ve gone into ‘I’m in the movies’ or ‘I’m watching TV’ mode. When they see tense situations, they get up like we do when we watch a sporting event live. “

Linhartova says that as the monkeys began to loosen up and feel more comfortable in front of the screen, they were showing human-like behaviors, including bringing food to eat while they watch.

“The video transmission has been a great success, but over time, the chimpanzee’s attention is likely to fade“, says Šťastný, adding:” That is why the guardians keep coming up with new forms of enrichment every day. “

Source: Smithsonian Magazine