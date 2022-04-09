The closing post rammed the ball forward after a pass back in the hope that his team could still create danger, but saw his long ball bounce over his colleague on the other side. With his hit from about eighty meters, Gagno will undoubtedly earn a place in the Italian record books. It helped Modena to a 2-1 victory.

Modena thus strengthened its lead in Serie C and can therefore smell the championship. The lead over number two Reggiana is currently four points, with two rounds to go. Imolese is number nineteen in Serie C.

Gagno logically signed for his first goal ever as a professional goalkeeper. The 24-year-old Italian has so far played 94 games for Modena.

