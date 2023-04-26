Eating fried foods can increase the level of anxiety and depression

Eating fried foods can have negative consequences on mental health, according to a study conducted by the historic Chinese medicine university Zhejiang University on a population of 140,728 people. In particular, Frequent consumption of fried foods, especially hash browns, is strongly associated with a 12% higher risk for anxiety and 7% for depression. These associations are more marked among male and younger consumers.

But what is the mechanism behind these negative effects? Experimental study in zebrafish has shown that long-term exposure to acrylamide, a food contaminant found in fried foods, worsens behaviors associated with anxiety and depression, such as the tendency to avoid light and to cling to the edges of the vessel in which they are found. Furthermore, treatment with acrylamide reduced the expression of a gene that regulates the permeability of the blood-brain barrier. Experiments have also shown that chronic exposure to acrylamide alters lipid metabolism in the brainespecially phospholipids and sphingolipids, which play an important role in the development of symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Furthermore, acrylamide promotes lipid peroxidation and oxidative stress, which participate in brain neuroinflammation. In summary, acrylamide appears to be able to cause anxiety and depression through its action on brain lipid metabolism and neuroinflammation. These results indicate that reducing the consumption of fried foods is important for mental health. In particular, avoiding French fries could have a positive impact on psychological health.

