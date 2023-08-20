Tyjani Beztati successfully defended his fourth lightweight title at Glory 87 on Saturday night. The Amsterdammer was supreme against the Japanese Kaito Ono in Ahoy. The 25-year-old champion entertained the audience for five rounds in the well-filled hall in Rotterdam.

Patient, waiting for his chances and fully convinced of his own abilities. Beztati (25) is still young, but once again fought like a true champion with decades of experience. From the first round it became clear that the thoughtful kickboxer was faster, smarter and more ruthless than his opponent from Osaka, Japan.

Just like in the first round, Beztati came through well in the following rounds with his punches and kicks. Ono’s body turned red in no time due to all the striking blows and, partly due to the champion’s phenomenal footwork, Glory’s best lightweight hardly had to take a hit. In rounds 3, 4 and 5, the Amsterdammer fought his match businesslike.

The class difference was also all too clear in the unanimous decision of the judges. The champion won all rounds and the judges scored each match 50-45. Since Beztati won his title, he has proved almost unbeatable, so his confidence was not misplaced afterwards. My next opponent? I don’t care, because anyone can come,” he concluded. See also Fire leaves 300 trapped in Hong Kong building

Remy Bonjasky

Every two weeks Remy Bonjasky writes a column on AD.nl. Read all columns here.

Rajbazadeh Faces First Heavyweight Grand Prix

Bahram Rajbazadeh was the big man in the final of the four-man tournament. The fighter from Azerbaijan started his match with Uku Jürjendal tentatively, but did not hesitate for a moment in the second round when he smelled blood. With a volley of corners he attacked his opponent from Estonia, who was narrowly saved by the bell. Rajbazadeh, who lost only once of his 64 fights (57 KO’s), took the win after a solid third round by unanimous jury decision: all 30-27.

With his convincing victory, the 32-year-old fighter can prepare for his first ‘Heavyweight Grand Prix’. Earlier Tariq ‘Cookie’ Osaro and Sofian Laïdouni already qualified for that eight-man tournament. In September Badr Hari will face James McSweeney and the winner of that match will also participate. See also High losses in Russia – Putin mobilizes criminals





Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Tournament full of surprises

The four-man tournament, the winner of which will be allowed to compete in the Heavyweight Grand Prix at the end of this year, was full of surprises from the start. In the semifinals, Rajbazadeh won convincingly against favorite Mohamed Amine. The Amsterdammer, who fights under the Moroccan flag, had a total off-day and did not seem a shadow of himself. His Azerbaijani opponent kept coming through with his knees and a front kick to Amine’s chin in round 2 proved to be the beginning of the end. After he got eight counts twice, the game was stopped. See also Football | HJK's Euro opponent praises Helsinki as a beer city

Audience favorite Martin Terpstra also lost out in the semi-final. Jürjendal from Estonia had the upper hand from the start against the first Glory kickboxer from Friesland. As with the other semi-finals, the tournament rule was crucial. The fight ended after Terpstra went down twice in one round, while in a regular fight that only happens after three times. A rock-hard left corner was disastrous for the 2.07 meter long Terpstra.

Watch all our martial arts videos here