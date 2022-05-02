Following the unexpected resignation of Justin Lin as director of “Fast and Furious” 10 (and his subsequent replacement by a Marvel filmmaker), a report has been revealed indicating that this event would have been caused by Vin Diesel’s misbehavior on the set of “Fast X”. The lack of professionalism of the actor would have made the Taiwanese step aside.

According to a portal publication DailyNewsthe actor who gives life Toretto would not have lived up to what is expected of a Hollywood production like this.

“Diesel is late to set. He doesn’t know his lines. And he appears out of shape” picked up the renowned American media from a nearby source.

The report also implies that Lin’s departure was a bit abrupt and relates it to the affairs Vin Diesel had with Dwayne Johnson in the “Fast and Furious” saga.

What happened to Justin Lin?

It is unusual for a director to start shooting and quit in the first few days of production. That is why the case of Justin Lin draws attention.

In the official statement of his departure released by The Fast Saga networks, the reason why he would have decided to step aside is not mentioned.

As if this were not enough, Vin Diesel hasn’t said anything about it either, even after working on 5 movies alongside the director. .

On his Instagram page, the actor published a video with Lin a week ago, in which they shared a moment on set.

