From: Martina Lippl

Severe weather in Austria: On Tuesday (May 23), violent thunderstorm cells caused chaos and damage, as here in Graz (Styria). © Screenshot Facebook BF-Graz/ Jakob Frey

Storms swept across Austria. A thunderstorm cell with heavy rain and hail flooded the streets and basements in Styria. Trees were uprooted.

Graz – A violent thunderstorm hit regions in Austria on Tuesday (May 24). Millions of euros in hail damage were caused. Arable crops and fruit crops have been destroyed. Styria was particularly affected. The severe storm also caused damage in Burgenland and Lower Austria. It was only in May that heavy snowfall caused chaos in Austria.

Severe weather in Austria: violent thunderstorm cell discharges at 2 p.m

Around 2 p.m. the thunderstorm cell fell in Graz, reports the ORF. Storm gusts snapped trees, basements and streets were flooded. The water masses paralyzed rail traffic at times. The route between the Graz exhibition center and Gleisdorf had to be completely closed at times due to flooding. According to their own statements, the professional fire brigade had to process 100 missions in Graz alone.

Severe storms in Austria: “Unbearable how people suffer”

In the surrounding area, the volunteer fire brigades were challenged after the heavy rains. Streams burst their banks and turned streets into rivers. In Hart bei Graz, quick help was needed because of overflowing streams. According to the ORF, “a lot of surface water” made things difficult for the fire brigade’s forces. The extreme storm situation made things difficult for the mayor of the affected community, Jakob Frey, as a post on social networks shows:

“It’s unbearable when you have to watch people suffer from the ever stronger and more frequent severe weather events and you can’t help nearly enough,” wrote Mayor Frey on Facebook with the status “feels angry”. And further: “Thank you to all the emergency services, especially the Hart bei Graz fire brigade for their commitment.”

Severe weather in Austria (Styria): Harsh reactions to the mayor’s Facebook post

The reaction to the post from the mayor of the municipality of Hart bei Graz follows promptly. The criticism prevails. Above all, users denounce the soil sealing in the village. Accusing the mayor that a retention basin has not been built for more than 15 years and that more areas have been sealed instead:

“Ever since the settlements were built above us, my entire economy has been totally submerged every other thunderstorm.”

“Thanks to all the ground sealing and the few green areas in Hart, it is clear that the water has nowhere to drain. Unfortunately, it is getting worse and worse due to climate change and all the construction projects. We will see how it will look like in the next few years.”

“What we’re seeing here are also the effects of excessive soil sealing.”

Violent thunderstorm cell “not a particularly unusual event”

A user even gives a TV tip on the subject of soil sealing, which can be found in the ORF media library. It is initially unclear whether the criticism will reach Mayor Jakob Frey. The fire brigade in Graz, on the other hand, made a clear statement about the weather on Tuesday.

“This is not a particularly extraordinary event. For those who are directly affected, it is of course always dramatic, but if you now look at the entire city area, this cell is actually very small,” says the head of operations at the Graz fire brigade, Ingo Mayer ORF.

Severe weather in Austria: hail damage of three million euros

However, the storms in Austria have caused the first major damage in agriculture. “After the first inspections by our experts, we expect total damage of three million euros in the federal states of Lower Austria, Burgenland and Styria, of which two million euros in Styria alone,” says Mario Winkler, press spokesman for the Austrian hail insurance company, according to one Communication. In a first assessment, arable and fruit crops were damaged on an area of ​​9,000 hectares.

Heavy storms also raged in Germany. Entire towns were flooded with water and mud. (ml)