Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/20/2024 – 22:03

Professors at the University of Brasília (UnB) decided this Thursday (20) to put an end to the category’s more than two-month strike, which began on April 15. The end of the strike was approved in the assembly, after evaluation of the latest proposal presented by the government during the sectoral table held on June 14th with the Ministry of Education (MEC) and the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services (MGI) . The return to school has been rescheduled for next Wednesday (26).

For teachers, the government proposed an adjustment in two installments, starting next year. The first increase, of 9%, will be paid from January 2025. The second increase, of 3.5%, will be paid in April 2026. In addition, a career restructuring was agreed, with an increase in job progressions. 4% to 4.5% and reaching up to 6% for some classes of teachers. It was also agreed to guarantee progression and promotion once requested within six months, after meeting the requirements.

Another point of the proposal is the standardization of time control standards between higher education teachers and Basic, Technical and Technological Education (EBTT) teachers, removing the obligation to register in electronic time for the second category. The government also agreed to the creation of working groups to discuss the reinstatement of retired teachers, the creation of a new class in the teaching career and the reassessment of standards on health hazard premiums, among other points.

The end of the strike at UnB follows the decision of other institutions, such as the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), the Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC), Federal Rural University of Pernambuco (UFRPE), among others, in a movement of collective exit from the strike led by the National Union of Teachers of Higher Education Institutions (Andes-SN). Professors from universities and federal institutes should hold local assemblies this week and, at the weekend, the Andes-SN management should make a final assessment of the mobilization.

“We consider that we had many achievements in the strike. We show ourselves strong, united. This collective departure has a symbolic meaning for this unit, which was demonstrated in advances such as increases in benefits – daycare allowance, food allowance and supplementary healthcare. But the fight continues. Our strike is not the end of the mobilizations. We must continue to ensure that demands that have not yet been met are heard by the government. We are alive and we have strength. This movement proved this to us”, stated Eliene Novaes, president of the ADUnB union section.

Administrative technicians

While teachers will resume their activities, technical-administrative education employees at UnB decided to maintain the strike, after evaluation by the general assembly with the category’s union, on Tuesday (18).

Professionals have been idly by since March 11th. According to the Union of Technical-Administrative Servers of the University of Brasília (Sintfub), the category reached achievements in the government’s latest proposalsuch as increasing the percentage of career progression, but they want improvements in the offer.

New features

Last Friday, the Ministry of Education committed to repeal, after the end of the strike, Ordinance 983from November 2020, which increased the minimum weekly workload for teachers.

Also last week, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced that the federal government will invest in improvements to the infrastructure of all federal universities (R$ 3.17 billion), university hospitals (R$ 1.75 billion) and the creation of ten new campuses in the five regions of the country (R$600 billion). The total is R$5.5 billion from the new PAC.

A few weeks ago, the MEC also recomposed the budget for higher education, establishing more resources to cover expenses: R$279.2 million for universities and R$120.7 million for federal institutes.