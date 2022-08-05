Decision is valid for two classes of the Faculty of Communication; 2 students had contact with infected

The board of the Faculty of Communication at UnB (University of Brasília) decided, this Thursday (4.Aug.2022), to adopt remote activities in two classes after being informed that 2 students had contact with people infected with monkeypox.

Students are in isolation and the cases were referred to the UnB epidemiological surveillance sector. Only the two disciplines will have face-to-face activities suspended.

In a note, the UnB press office says that it follows the guidelines of the Department of Health Surveillance of the Federal District and that the university’s activities should continue normally if there are no symptoms of the disease.

“The guidance for people in the community who have been in close contact with someone who may have the disease is to be alert to the appearance of symptoms such as fever, malaise or any skin lesion. In the absence of symptoms, activities continue as usual. says the statement.

In an e-mail sent by the faculty director to the students, to which the Power 360 had access, the institution reinforces disease prevention practices, such as the use of a mask, hand hygiene and personal use objects and airy spaces. In addition, it disseminates the University’s rectory manual with preventive recommendations.

Until the morning of this Thursday, Brazil had registered more than 1,700 cases of the disease. The country is negotiating 50,000 doses of vaccine with PAHO (Pan American Health Organization), and the 1st batch of immunizers should arrive in September. São Paulo is the state with the most cases, with around 1,300 records. The Federal District recorded 37 cases until the morning of this Thursday.

Here is the full text of the note sent by the UNB advisory:



“The University of Brasília (UnB) informs that it follows the guidelines of the Department of Health Surveillance of the Federal District and emphasizes that all health units are available to welcome people with suspected contamination by the simian smallpox virus (monkeypox).

“Suspected cases must remain away from their activities and strictly follow the guidelines given by the health team. The guidance for people in the community who have been in close contact with someone who may have the disease is to be alert to the appearance of symptoms such as fever, malaise or any skin lesion. In the absence of symptoms, activities continue as usual.

“Despite the low lethality of the disease, preventive measures must be observed, such as: avoiding close contact, skin-to-skin, with people who have some type of skin rash; avoid contact with objects and materials of a person with suspected or diagnosed disease; wash hands frequently with soap and water or use 70% alcohol; and wear a mask. We reinforce that these behaviors are also expected for the purpose of preventing covid-19 “.