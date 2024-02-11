The Institute of Physics was the unit most affected; lost equipment, furniture and books

The rectory of UnB (University of Brasília) reported on Saturday (10.Feb.2024) that the academic community mobilized to recover materials and equipment affected by the flooding that hit the campus on Friday night (9.Feb.2024). The IF (Institute of Physics) was the unit most affected, with significant damage to equipment, documents, books and furniture.

“The director of the IF, Olavo Filho, together with the community of teachers, technicians and students, mobilized promptly to try to recover as much as possible”, reported UnB. Dean Márcia Abrahão and vice-rector, Enrique Huelva, were on the Darcy Ribeiro campus to assess the impacts.

Heavy rain fell in the Federal District on Friday night (Feb 9) and caused major flooding in several areas. In Asa Norte, the neighborhood where UnB is located, lanes were completely submerged.

“The already known deficiencies in the water drainage system of Asa Norte, added to the topography of the region, led to the flooding of part of the basement of the central part of the Central Science Institute [ICC Centro] and the auditorium of the Forestry Engineering department”says the note from the UnB rectory.

According to the agency, in response to a similar event that occurred in 2019, the university carried out containment works covering all units located in the basement of the ICC – a building over 50 years old.

Watch videos shared on social media (2min48s):

In Asa Norte, central region of Brasília, roads such as W2 and W3 and viaducts leading to blocks 209/210 and 109/110 were flooded, and traffic was diverted. Residents also reported power outages in the neighborhoods.

Watch videos of the flooding (2min24s):

LOCATION OF UNB FAVORS FLOODING

Opened just 2 years after Brasília, on April 21, 1962, the UnB Darcy Ribeiro campus occupies an area of ​​around 4 km² in Asa Norte, the central neighborhood of the capital.

The region, however, is on a slope and is most affected by heavy rains, which descend in floods through the neighborhood to the university. Other similar flooding episodes were also recorded in 2011 and 2019.



Disclosure/UnB In the center of the image, the “minhocão” of UnB

With information from Brazil Agency.