Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/17/2024 – 17:48

Researchers from the University of Brasília (UnB) are discussing plans with the Health Department of the Federal District (DF) to carry out research with technologies that can help stop the spread of the mosquito Aedes aegyptivector of dengue, zika and chikungunya.

According to reported by Brazil Agencythe DF suffers from the highest incidence of dengue in the country, 2,405.6 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants and, in less than two months of this year, it may have already surpassed the mark of 72.6 thousand cases of infected people, a record number achieved throughout 2022.

Two One of the strategies uses larvicide dissemination stations – black pots with water, lined with cloth of the same color, containing powder of a substance that kills Aedes aegypti larvae and stops their multiplication.

O Aedes aegypti contaminated ends up transporting the larvicide to breeding sites, including those that are not located by property residents and health surveillance. “The mosquito is like a microdrone that detects breeders in any location”, explains biologist and professor Rodrigo Gurgel Gonçalves, from the Laboratory of Medical Parasitology and Vector Biology at the Faculty of Medicine at UnB.

According to the researcher, the method is being used with good results in other Brazilian cities. In DF, the strategy was tested in the administrative region of São Sebastião, 20 kilometers from Praça dos Três Poderes, and there was a 66% reduction in mosquito infestation. The researchers' experience is published in international scientific journal.

The other strategy is “indoor residual spraying”, in which, with a bomb, the health agent applies insecticide to the walls, which causes the death of the animal. Aedes aegypti. “It is a very important resource for reducing the number of mosquitoes”, highlights the researcher. The action plan, still discussed in technical meetings, provides for monitoring the results of the interventions.

Peak of cases

Although Brasília is already facing a high incidence of cases, Rodrigo Gurgel Gonçalves predicts that the peak of dengue contamination in the city will occur in the months of March and April. The researcher says that there are different factors to explain the high incidence of the disease and highlights urban infrastructure.

Last year, researchers from the University of Brasília monitored mosquito sampling in Estrutural, one of the administrative regions of Brasília with low social and human development indicators.

Monitoring was carried out for 12 months in an urbanized area of ​​Estrutural and in another area where there was no basic sanitation and high crowding, with streets full of rubbish, no running water and wooden houses, according to the researcher. In the most precarious area, five times more mosquitoes were collected than in the other. “The more mosquitoes, the more chances of transmission. This is associated with the infrastructure conditions of the places”, concludes Gonçalves.