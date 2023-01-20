One stop session for Koopmeiners, still out Immobile. In view of the match against Inter, Empoli loses Ismajli
Last day of the first round. We have reached the turning point. You have until tomorrow at 14.59 to line up your line-up for a new day of Fantasy Championship. Let’s take stock of the unavailable (injured and suspended) of the 20 Serie A teams.
Atalanta
—
Injured: Zappacosta; Zapata (Doubtful)
Suspended: Koopmeiners (one match)
Bologna
—
Injured: Bagnolini, Bonifazi, Medel, De Silvestri; Arnautovitch, Samson.
Cremona
—
Injured: Chiriches; Acella
Empoli
—
Injured: Ismajli, Tonelli; Fats; Right
Suspended: Marin (one match)
Florentine
—
Injured: Martinez Fourth; Castrovilli (doubt), Mandragora (doubt), Sottil; Cabral
Suspended: Dodò (one match)
Inter
—
Injured: Handanovic; Brozovich.
Juventus
—
Injured: Bonucci, De Sciglio; Pogba; Kaio Jorge, Vlahovic
Lazio
—
Injured: Gila; Still
Lecce
—
Injured: Dermaku, Pongracic.
Milan
—
Injured: Maignan; Ballo-Touré, Florenzi; Krunic (doubt); Ibrahimovic.
Monza
—
Injured: Donati; Rovella, Mota (doubtful)
Naples
—
Injured: Sirigu (doubtful); Kvaratskhelia (doubtful)
Rome
—
Injured: Darboe, Wijnaldum
Salernitana
—
Injured: Sepe; Fazio, Mazzocchi; Greater
Sampdoria
—
Injured: Conti (doubtful); De Luca (doubt), Quagliarella (doubt), Pussetto (doubt).
Suspended: Amione (one match)
Sassuolo
—
Injured: Advice; Muldur; Pinamonti
Spice
—
Injured: Zoet; Sticks.
Suspended: Nikolaou (one match)
Turin
—
Injured: Aina, Lazaro; Lukic; Pilgrims.
Udinese
—
Injured: Masina.
Verona
—
Injured: Pharaohs; Hongla, Hrustic, Praszelik, Verdi (doubtful)
Suspended: / Mario Ruggiero
January 20, 2023 (change January 20, 2023 | 2:42 pm)
