Atalanta and Verona decimated. All unavailable for the day of the championship
The end of the season is approaching. However, many players have already finished their tournament between injuries and commitments with the national teams. For example, Zapata and Laurienté, often important players from a fantasy football perspective, will not take the field. You have until 20.44 tomorrow to select your formation in view of the next day of the Fantasy Championship. Here is a summary of the unavailable players (injured and suspended) of the 20 Serie A teams.
Atalanta
—
INJURED: Hateboer, Palomino, Ruggeri; Boga, Vorlicky, Zapata.
Bologna
—
INJURED: Kyriakopoulos (doubtful), Soumaoro; Tabby. DISQUALIFIED: /
Cremona
—
INJURED: Dessers.
Empoli
—
INJURED: de Winter, Walukiewicz (doubt), Stojanovic (doubt); Baldanzi (under 20 squad); Satriano (doubtful).
Florentine
—
INJURED: Sirigu.
DISQUALIFIED: Bonaventura (one match).
Inter
—
INJURED: Skriniar, Mkhitaryan.
UNAVAILABLE: Carboni and Zanotti (Under 20 World Cup)
Juventus
—
INJURED: Bonucci, De Sciglio; Fagioli, Pogba, Soulé (under 20 squad).
DISQUALIFIED: Cuadrado and Danilo (one match).
Lazio
—
INJURED: Cataldi (doubt).
Lecce
—
INJURED: Dermaku; Hjulmand.
DISQUALIFIED: Band (one day).
Milan
—
INJURED: Bennacer; Ibrahimovic.
New Fantasy Championship, the Official Fanta of Gazzetta, prizes for over €270,000! Challenge the best fantasy coaches and own goals. Play now
Monza
—
INJURED: Izzo (doubt); Colpani (doubt).
Naples
—
INJURED: Mario Rui; Lozano.
Rome
—
INJURED: Karsdorp, Kumbulla, Darboe.
Salernitana
—
INJURED: Fazio; Valencia.
DISQUALIFIED: Bronn (one match).
Sampdoria
—
INJURED: Sabiri (season over), Yepes (to be evaluated), Audero (season over), Conti (season over), Pussetto (season over)
Sassuolo
—
INJURED: Laurienté.
Spice
—
INJURED: Zovko; Beck, Holm, Moutinho; Maldini, Sala.
DISQUALIFIED: Amian (one match).
Turin
—
INJURED: Radonjic; Miranchuk.
Udinese
—
INJURED: Ebosse, Ehizibue; Deulofeu, Success (doubtful).
UNAVAILABLE Pafundi (U20 World Cup)
DISQUALIFIED: Rodrigo Becao (one match).
Verona
—
INJURED: Dawidowicz, Doig (doubt); Duda, Hrustic; Henry, Lasagna (Doubtful).
May 19 – 11:10
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Unavailable #36th #Zapata #Lorienté
Leave a Reply