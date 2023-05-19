The end of the season is approaching. However, many players have already finished their tournament between injuries and commitments with the national teams. For example, Zapata and Laurienté, often important players from a fantasy football perspective, will not take the field. You have until 20.44 tomorrow to select your formation in view of the next day of the Fantasy Championship. Here is a summary of the unavailable players (injured and suspended) of the 20 Serie A teams.