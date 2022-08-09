Genoa – The road built in a hurry in the Park of Portofino in order not to leave the inhabitants of the village isolated after the storms of autumn 2018 costs one direct summons to trial for the mayor of Portofino, Matteo Viacava.

The deputy prosecutor Fabrizio Givri, owner of one of the lines of investigation on the matter, filed it in recent days: the other investigative tranches (one is involved the mayor of Santa Margherita Ligure Paolo Donadoni) are assigned to the prosecutor Sabrina Monteverde and are currently still in the preliminary phase. And yet there are also disputed crimes against the public administration.

The disputes

Viacava, 49, on the other hand answers two environmental violations since, writes the public prosecutor, “acting in moral competition with Gerolamo and Francesco Viacava (homonyms but not relatives, owners of the company that followed the intervention against which a parallel proceeding is open, ed) ordered the execution, in the absence of prior landscape authorization, of the construction works and installation of a walkway (ramp built with “Innocenti” type metal tubulars, with overlying wooden scaffolding and galvanized panels) of a length of about 88 meters, with casting and laying of cement mortar and electro-welded meshes for a total length of 190 meters, as well as cutting of large trees (four chestnut trees) and specimens of shrubs, branches and trunks with an average diameter of 18/20 centimeters ».

And the problem is that all this happened “along the public footpath pedestrian starting from Nozarego in the stretch between “Gave” and “Mulino del Gassetta”, area located within the Portofino Regional Park and included in the buffer zone of 40 meters away from a significant watercourse, already declared of considerable public interest as it is located on the promontory ».

The second charge is triggered by the same construction, but in this juncture made to realize “in the absence of the estimate and specific authorization of the Park Authority of Portofino“.

That surface, we recall, is protected by strict rules to preserve the beauty of the natural landscape and is very attractive for building contractors.

It was in the first place to notice the pouring of concrete the Italia Nostra associationwho had documented with photographs the defaced path and the walkway supported by a scaffolding of metal pipes, and had presented an exhibit at the Genoese courthouse indicating the environmental destruction.

After the investigation had started, the works had been interrupted and the state of the places had been restored. The story had also ended at the Ligurian Court of Auditors, who had heard the leaders of the Municipality to understand how the idea of ​​that route was born and if public money had been wasted. Among other things, it emerged that some private individuals had donated sums for the construction of the road, destined to pass near some houses under renovation.