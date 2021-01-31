An unsanctioned protest action ended in Moscow. On Sunday, January 31, reports TASS…

According to the metropolitan police, about two thousand people took part in it.

It is noted that on Komsomolskaya Square, as well as in the area of ​​the Krasnoselskaya and Baumanskaya metro stations, which were the last hotbeds of unauthorized actions, there are no more crowds of protesters who were pushed out of the streets by law enforcement officers. Most of the protesters went down to the metro and left.

Now the police are removing the cordon on Komsomolskaya Square. The situation in the center of Moscow is generally calm, but reinforced squads of law enforcement officers are on duty near metro stations.

The organizers of the unsanctioned action called on their supporters to gather at Lubyanskaya Square, which had been cordoned off in advance. People were detained at the Chistye Prudy and Trubnaya metro stations. Later they moved to the Krasnye Vorota metro station and Sukharevskaya Square, but the police pushed the protesters out of there as well.

The protesters staged a procession from Komsomolskaya Square to the Matrosskaya Tishina pre-trial detention center (SIZO), where opposition leader Alexei Navalny is being held (he is the founder of the non-profit organization Anti-Corruption Foundation, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of persons performing functions of a foreign agent). On the way, they blocked traffic, clashed with the police and threw snowballs at them. Some of the protesters were detained, including with the use of special equipment. From the pre-trial detention center, some of the protesters returned to Komsomolskaya Square, where the police, together with riot police, again thwarted an attempt to organize a rally.