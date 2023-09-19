Unauthorized mosque | Jasim Mohammed talks about the challenges as a neighbor of the prayer room in Malmi, Helsinki: “The operation of the day care center would end at five o’clock”

from Helsinki it is deserted on Monday afternoon in front of the unauthorized mosque that was revealed from the clubhouse of the apartment building.

On the wall of the mosque’s entrance is a sign indicating a “wagon depot” and two purple plastic chairs, one window is lined with a poster depicting butterflies.

The other windows have closed louvered blinds.

After half past five, a man walks along the street leading to the clubhouse and introduces himself to Abdul Rehman. He says he’s late Ashar-prayer, which is one of the five prayer times of the Muslim day.

Abdul Rehman likes the location of the mosque because it is close to his home.

The corridor leading to the mosque.

A prayer after Rehman has time to chat. He comes out of the mosque along with a few other men.

Rehman says he goes to the mosque because it is a short walk from his home. He has been going to the mosque for about six months, and states that it has contributed to the fact that prayer is now an even more natural part of his daily routine.

Going to the mosque is also motivated by the fact that there he meets other people who pray.

“You can also pray at home, but it doesn’t have the same atmosphere.”

Rehman found the mosque space comfortable even on his first visit.

Rehman says he originally heard about the mosque from a friend. When he first arrived, he found the place to look like an ordinary residential building instead of a typical mosque.

“At the time I was a bit shocked. But when I went in, the space felt really nice.”

Rehman says that he is not aware of the news about the mosque. He recalls that furniture was moved in the space last week, and that, according to what he heard, the mosque has been considered to be moved elsewhere.

“However, I haven’t asked more about it because I don’t know the people who are responsible for the space,” says Rehman.

Eight in the evening after that, according to Rehman, you are not allowed to pray indoors in the mosque, because the sounds might disturb the residents of the upper floors. Then the visitors of the mosque pray in the corridor.

The door of the mosque is open during the day from noon, and it is closed at half past ten in the evening.

"You can also pray at home, but it doesn't have the same atmosphere," says Rehman.

Jasim Mohammed is one of the residents of the neighboring apartment buildings of the mosque. He says that his son was playing in the upper yard of the apartment block in front of the mosque with his friend one day in the early evening.

“The children of the people who use the mosque’s facilities came to tell them that this is the yard of the kindergarten, and they are not allowed to come here to play.”

The door of the mosque is open from noon until 10:30 in the evening.

Challenging according to Mohammed, the situation has continued since at least 2019.

“The building where the mosque is located is a residential building. If someone wants it to be quiet and peaceful, he should be allowed to be in silence and peace,” says Mohammed.

“If the facility were a daycare center, its operations would end by five o’clock.”

Mohammed has seen people enter the mosque premises even at four in the morning.

In his opinion, everyone can practice what they want, as long as it doesn’t cause a disturbance to others.

In an interview with Ilta-Sanomi the leader of the mosque expressed views that Mohammed considers too extreme. He hopes that Finland would not have to face similar ways of thinking, which many have left their home country to escape.

Nordic Foundation sr In the spring, a report was made to the building inspectorate about the owned clubhouse. In the spring, the building inspection called on the housing corporation to stop mosque operations in the kindergarten premises by the end of July, and in August the building inspection carried out an inspection of the mosque.

According to the report, there is joint prayer in the space several times a day, every day of the week, and the sounds of prayer are constantly carried to the apartment located above the space.

The building company has this week to submit a response to the building control, but if there has been no change in the matter, the case will be discussed in the environment and permit division in October at the earliest.

In order to stop the operation, the division can impose a fine on the housing association and the foundation that owns the farm’s shares.

