Billionaire Elon Musk’s decision to change the logo of his famous social networking platform “Twitter”, which provides a service for publishing short tweets, as well as his company of the same name, was a surprising decision for tens of millions of users who had been accustomed to seeing the blue bird since the launch of the platform 17 years ago. In this photo, in front of the company’s headquarters in San Francisco, California, a worker removes part of the Twitter sign before being stopped by the police, following a complaint filed by the building’s management about the presence of works in its facade that are not authorized by the city authorities. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)
