Compact cars like the Kia Picanto and Volkswagen Up have speedometers that go up to 220 km/h. That is quite ambitious for cars with less than 100 hp. But why do car manufacturers still choose these unattainable speeds on the meter?

According to the American CNN, this is because car manufacturers want to place the most commonly used speeds in a central and easily readable place. This means that they prefer to place a speed of between 100 and 130 km/h centrally at the top of the instruments. In order to distribute the numbers symmetrically over the dial, the rest of the dial is also filled in, resulting in these kinds of fantasy speeds.

Prestige and cost reduction

There is another reason, namely prestige. Because it looks a bit clumsy if the speedometer of a car with a top speed of 138 km/h does not go further than 140 km/h. Some car manufacturers made it a sport to put the highest possible speeds on the gauges, to give the impression that they were very fast cars. Some manufacturers also offer ordinary cost reductions. They don't feel like making custom speedometers for all kinds of models and so opt for one example that is used throughout the series.

‘High speeds on the meter are dangerous’

According to safety experts, this can lead to dangerous situations, because young drivers in particular would like to try to reach that speed. The American Joan Claybrook, who was head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration from 1977 to 1981, banned such high speeds on the speedometer. “Novice drivers always want to try these kinds of speeds,” Claybrook said at the time. The ban lasted only a few years.

Europe

In Europe, the speedometer must at least indicate the top speed of the car. If a car reaches a top speed of, for example, 160 km/h, the meter may not stop at 130 km/h. There is no upper limit in European legislation. However, there are rules for the intervals between the speeds. Up to 200 km/h, a speed must be indicated every 20 km/h. Above 200 km/h, the intervals may be a maximum of 30 km/h.