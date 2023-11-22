.

.

Unasca (National Union of Driving Schools and Automotive Consulting Studies) has raised an alarm regarding the proliferation of websites that promise easy and quick obtaining of a driving license through completely irregular methods. These sites offer lessons taken from the comfort of home, without the need to attend in-person training courses or take exams. In practice, they promise the purchase of a driving license after insufficient online preparation. A practice of an illegal driving license marketplace that places users at risk of phishing and online scams by providing fake and invalid driving licenses.

The Italian legislation on the matter is clear: the path to obtaining a driving license requires well-defined times and methods, which are fundamental to guarantee adequate preparation and the skills necessary for effective road safety. Ministerial Decree 317/95 specifies that courses with the e-learning system are not permitted.

Even more worrying is the use of authentic images “stolen” from driving schools by some of these sites, in order to emphasize the results. UNASCA, which has already instructed its legal office to present detailed complaints to the competent authorities, invites users to always contact trusted driving schools. Only these institutions can offer adequate professional training, in compliance with current regulations and aimed at real education in driving and civil coexistence on the roads. It is important to underline that driving schools are subject to constant control by the competent Provinces and the Ministry of Transport, to protect citizens.

Driving school training, with its practical and interactive component, is irreplaceable and fundamental for developing conscious driving that respects the rules. UNASCA therefore urges citizens to be extremely vigilant and invites them to be wary of any offer that seems too easy or too convenient to be true. It is important to remember that road safety is a collective responsibility, and obtaining a driving license through a professional, legal and complete training course represents the first step towards achieving this objective.