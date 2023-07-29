With summaryMax Verstappen has achieved another victory. The world champion is in a great phase and he proved that on the Spa-Francorchamps circuit during the sprint race of the Grand Prix of Belgium. At the same time, all its competitors faced problems.



Again the rain affected a part of the Belgian Grand Prix. It had been dry around Spa-Francorchamps for a while, but just before the sprint race should have started, it started pouring again. And so the start was postponed. In addition, there was so much precipitation that the FIA ​​estimated that it would take time for the track to be dry enough to allow the race to be released. Therefore, half an hour later than planned, five laps were driven behind the safety car before the battle really broke out.

The drivers, who started on the rain tyres, then had to assess whether they should immediately switch to intermediates or whether it would be better to wait a lap. Verstappen opted for the latter, while Oscar Piastri, who started the sprint race from second place behind the Dutchman, went straight in. That turned out to be a good decision by the young Australian, because that first lap on Verstappen’s ‘full wets’ cost him so much time that he came back on track after his pit stop behind Piastri.

Max Verstappen received the trophy from the Belgian former driver Jacky Ickx. ©AFP



So he had to chase the McLaren driver to win the sprint race. He had little time for that. Because there were only eleven laps left when the safety car was finally gone in the first instance, it didn’t take long before it returned to the front of the field. Fernando Alonso crashed on the damp Spa-Francorchamps circuit. The incident with the number three in the world championship halted the sprint race again.

Shortly afterwards, Verstappen retook the lead. It was easy for him to overtake Piastri, then easily cruise to yet another victory.

It was a conscious choice by Verstappen not to enter the pit lane first, he said afterwards. “I could have gone in first, but it was very busy. We wanted to avoid that, we went on the safe side. We only lost one position because of it, that wasn’t too much of a problem. I was able to fix that quickly too. We basically controlled the race in general.”

Verstappen also set the fastest time in qualifying for Sunday’s race on Friday. Due to a grid penalty, however, he has to start from sixth position. “I have to pass a few tomorrow”, he looked ahead. “That always involves some risk. But I think I have a good chance to finish the race well. The biggest danger is in the first lap and the first corner.” See also “Another senseless act”: Biden condemns shooting that left seven dead at a Virginia Walmart

Watch Verstappen’s overtaking action on Piastri.





Problems Perez

A much less easy sprint race had Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Pérez. The Mexican came into contact with Lewis Hamilton when the Mercedes Briton tried to overtake him. Hamilton succeeded in two attempts, after which almost the entire field overtook Pérez. In his own words, he had lost his grip and also went off track for a while. Shortly before the end, he had to retire, which increased his gap to Verstappen by eight points again.

Behind the unapproachable Verstappen, Piastri finished second. He rewarded his strong sprint shootout and stayed ahead of Alpine driver Pierre Gasly. Hamilton finished fourth, but was given a five-second penalty for the collision with Pérez, as a result of which the number four in the current World Cup standings also suffered a lot of damage in the Belgian sprint race.

Most importantly, Verstappen doesn’t even need his competitors’ problems for a good mood. The Dutchman is in a fantastic phase and is again of a different order this weekend. He already proved that in qualifying and in the sprint shootout and now also in the sprint race. He only added eight points to his already staggering score so far.





Live blog

view important updates 18:17

Verstappen wins! No pain for Verstappen, who also underlines his blistering form in the sprint race at Spa. 6:15 pm

Last round Verstappen starts the last lap with a lead of 6 seconds. 18:13

Round 10/11 Verstappen complains about the temperature in the brakes, but is now almost at the finish. See also Bloody deed at US holiday parade: Suspect identified 18:12

Round 9/11 Painful for Hamilton: the fourth-placed Brit receives a 5-second time penalty after his battle with Pérez. 6:09 PM

Round 8/11 Verstappen has a safe margin on Piastri of over 3 seconds. Gasly, Hamilton and Sainz follow behind the Australian. 6:09 PM

Round 8/11 It’s alright from bad to worse at Pérez. The Mexican shoots into the gravel trap and is now only sixteenth. 6:07 PM

Round 7/11 Problems with Verstappen’s teammate. Pérez sees both Hamilton and the Ferraris pass and drops to P7. 6:05 PM

Round 6/11 Verstappen takes back the lead! On the straight he flies past the McLaren at pure speed. 18:04

Round 5/11 The safety car is back in! Piastri does not seem to succumb to the pressure yet and keeps Verstappen behind. 5:58 pm

Round 4/11 Alonso is no longer driving. The experienced Spaniard has left the track with his car. Here comes the safety car back again!

Round 3/11 Verstappen reduces the gap to seven tenths. All drivers are now driving on the green intermediate tyre. 5:56 pm

Round 2/11 Verstappen follows one and a half seconds from Piastri, who made his tire change earlier than the Dutchman. Under these conditions there is no DRS. Can Verstappen overtake the Australian at pure speed? 5:54 pm

Round 1/11 Verstappen is now also coming in for the intermediates. He comes back onto the track behind Piastri, so he has lost the lead. 5:52 pm

Start! The sprint race is on and drivers are diving in en masse to change the wet tires for intermediates. Verstappen will stay outside. He is well away and has a clear view.



The safety car is about to come in. We are gearing up for a rolling start and an ultra-short sprint race. 5:47 pm

It’s not a formation lap, but almost a formation marathon being completed. It does ensure that the track is increasingly driven dry. See also Stray leopard paralyzes Mercedes factory There will soon be an extra lap behind the safety car, because the sprint race will be even shorter (11 laps). 5:42 pm

There will be a rolling start, behind the safety car! The first four laps will be completed behind the safety car. Only 12 laps can really be raced. 5:38 pm

Every effort has been made to get as much water off the track as possible, but the amount of spray will be huge. ©AFP

5:35 pm

The formation lap is about to begin, but it’s still not clear if we’re going to get a standing or a rolling start. 5:27 pm

The formation lap will take place behind the safety car. Everyone must start on the rain tires.



©AFP



Max Verstappen in action on the Spa circuit. © BELGA



