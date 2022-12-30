This year was a very big one for konami in terms of rebirth, since the return of one of its franchises that had its peak during the era of the first PlayStation, Silent Hill. And it is that during a special transmission many projects related to the brand were announced, but it seems that there are still surprises to be announced.

A few months ago, a project titled as Silent Hill: Short Messagewhich appeared with the regulatory entities for age within South Korea. And although it had already fallen into apparent oblivion, it recently reappeared in taiwanmaking it clear that it would be an exclusive delivery for the PlayStation 5.

Some came to think that the code name of The Short Message It was for one of the games announced in the past event, but it may be that everything is far from the known reality. That means konami it would have more aces up its sleeve, it could be a spin off that would arrive a little before the main releases.

It could also be something related to not saturating the topic of Silent Hill, After all, at least five confirmed products are already known, which include video games, the interactive series for twitchthe movie, among other details that may involve phone applications that can become official within the 2023.

Via: Gematsu

Editor’s note: Silent Hill is going to have a return to greatness, as long as the fans know how to give a positive response, starting with the remake of the second game that is scheduled for 2023. From there, Konami will be able to have a clearer picture of what they want do with the series