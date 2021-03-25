Dubai (Union)

Ismail Matar, leader of the unit, “37 years,” won the “Sport for All” cup, to capture the title of star of “Round 22”, for the third time in the Arab Gulf League during the current season, and with the consensus of the network’s “20 of 20” referendum experts, after he led “reputation” The “Excellencies” battalion won over the neighbor Al-Jazira with a “double” in the “Abu Dhabi Derby”, so that “Annabi” jumped to seventh place with 35 points, and contributed to the freezing of the position of “Abu Dhabi’s pride” in second place with 47 points, behind leaders Bani Yas “48 points.”

Ismail Matar won the first place in the referendum with a total of 54%, while the best goalkeeper award in the tour was awarded to Fahad Al-Dhanhani, Bani Yas goalkeeper, who also achieved it for the third time with 37.1% of the voters’ bloc, and Ammar Al-Junaibi was chosen as the best referee in the tour with 67%. After his distinguished quiet performance in the “Derby” of Unity and Al Jazeera.

The voting mechanism is carried out by dividing 40% of the expert committee consisting of 20 experts from analysts, media professionals and sports critics, while 60% is allocated to the public referendum of the network’s followers and audience.

Former international referee Muslim Ahmed evaluates all the referees participating in the matches, and selects the best 3 referees, to present their names in the weekly referendum.