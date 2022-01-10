D.he top of the federal CDU is distancing itself from the controversial party member Hans-Georg Maaßen: In a unanimous vote, the federal board condemned vaccination-critical postings by the former constitution protection president in online networks, as announced by General Secretary Paul Ziemiak. Maassen’s requests to speak had “nothing to do with CDU politics, absolutely nothing,” said Ziemiak. The warning of alleged dangers from vaccination is unscientific and dangerous. “We reject them in the strongest possible way,” said Ziemiak.

Ziemiak did not want to go along with the proposal of the Saarland Prime Minister Tobias Hans to call on Maaßen to leave the party. The Secretary General pointed out that Maaßen had first been asked for an interview by the head of his CDU regional association in Thuringia.

Maaßen had commented on allegedly harmful vaccine effects on Twitter and also referred to the controversial researcher Sucharit Bhakdi. Bhakdi had already attracted attention with anti-Semitic statements.

The CDU leadership also distanced itself from this. “Anti-Semitic statements should have no place in our country,” said Ziemiak. Such content should not be shared by CDU members. The CDU federal executive board also expressly calls on people to be vaccinated against the corona virus.