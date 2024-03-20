The Plenary Session of the Cartagena City Council held this Wednesday, under the presidency of the mayor, Noelia Arroyo, has endorsed the unanimous support of the municipal Corporation for the development of the Los Camachos Logistics Activities Zone. Thus, motions presented by Jesús Giménez (MC) and Nacho Jáudenes (PP) together with the additions of Pedro Contreras (PSOE), have been unanimously supported by all political groups.

The voted text recalls, at the request of MC, the viability and preference of the ZAL of Cartagena in Los Camachos as it is the only option close to a port 'hinterland', as established by European regulations, requiring that it be provided with immediate form of the budget necessary for its total development.

It also agrees, at the request of MC, to convey this motion to all the administrations involved, namely the national and regional governments, in addition to the Port Authority and the European Union itself so that in the event that any progress in the ZAL of Murcia compromises the development of Cartagena if the immediate cessation of said actions occurs.

The motion states, at the request of the PP, that the plenary session of the City Council urge the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility to urgently develop the railway project to connect the ZAL of Los Camachos with the port and the Mediterranean Corridor. And also, at the request of the PP, it has been agreed that the plenary session of the City Council urges the Regional Government to complete the declaration of Regional Interest for Los Camachos and mobilize the regional and private investments that the ZAL deserves with greater projection and capacity to generate employment. the region.

Finally, the PSOE has added to the motions that the Plenary urge the regional Government to resume the agreement negotiated with SEPES and the Cartagena City Council in February 2019 and acquire all of the land necessary for the development of the ZAL of Los Camachos. And that the Plenary Session urge the regional Government to consider in the regional budgets the necessary items for the urbanization of the ZAL.

naval hospital



Another of the issues addressed in the municipal plenary session has been the immigration issue and the use of the Naval Hospital by the Ministry as a reception place for migrants who arrive in Cartagena after having disembarked in other parts of Spain, such as the Canary Islands.

Government councilor Gonzalo López (Vox) has presented a motion that has been approved with the support of the Government, despite the abstention of the MC councilors and the vote against by the councilors of PSOE and Sí Cartagena.

The Government Councilor, Nacho Jáudenes, recalled that the City Council has been demanding more resources for the State security forces and bodies, NGOs and public defenders for months. Just as Cartagena already welcomes migrants who have arrived on our shores, considering it an excess that Cartagena also has to take on those who arrive by plane or bus to the city after having disembarked elsewhere in Spain.

The Government councilor has also pointed out that the transfer of the CATE from Espalmador to La Algameca has been requested. Finally, he criticized that “we know that there are more people in the Naval Hospital than initially stated. And that at least 800 people have left, of whom we do not know where they have gone or their needs. The motion, which has been amended by the PP, agrees to request the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration of the Government of Spain “to close the illegal immigrant camp located on the esplanade of the old Naval Hospital of Cartagena on the date that the minister promised: next March 31, 2024”, among other things.

Unbuilt plots



The municipal plenary session has unanimously approved a motion presented by Jesús Giménez (MC) to urge the local government to immediately require all owners of plots in the territorial area of ​​the Municipal Ordinance Regulating Deadlines for Forced Building, warning of the declaration of non-compliance in case of not meeting the requirement and with a warning of the application of section 3 of Law 13/2015.

A motion presented by María Antonia Pérez (MC) has also been unanimously approved so that the plenary session urges the local government to comply with the MC initiative, approved in the municipal plenary session on September 30, 2021, later in September 2022. , reiterating to the CARM General Directorate of Highways the need to act to improve road safety on the RM-F36 as it passes through Los Salazares, including the process of installing a shelter at the bus stop.

Access to the San Francisco Javier de Los Barreros school



The motion presented by Pedro Contreras (PSOE) to urge the local government to carry out the necessary adaptation and renovation works of the green areas, streets and roads adjacent to the San Francisco Javier de Los Barreros school has been unanimously approved. As well as building an adequate sidewalk that guarantees the safety of the students and maintaining both the green areas and the streets and roads that surround this school center.

A motion presented by Juan José López (MC) has been unanimously approved to urge the local government to carry out the necessary procedures to put this pedestrian access to the Mediterranean into use on Barco Perdido beach in La Manga.

A motion presented by María Antonia Pérez (MC) on the bolillo has been unanimously approved. It agrees to urge the local government to create a Manual of Technical Regulations such as the registration of entries and exits of samples, specimens and museum collections.

Natural monuments



Likewise, a motion presented by María Dolores Ruiz (MC) and amended by the Councilor for Heritage, Pablo Braquehais, has been unanimously approved to request the UPCT to carry out research work to identify unique elements of the geography of the municipality with the so that they are cataloged and protected as Natural Monuments by the General Directorate of Natural Environment.

A motion presented by Enrique Pérez (MC) has been unanimously approved for the Plenary to once again urge and follow up on the transfer to the General Directorate of Highways of the CARM, so that it acts on the comprehensive improvement of road safety at the kilometer point. 2.6 of the RM-605 at the height of El Plan, with access to the Cartagena speed circuit.

Likewise, a motion presented by Manuel Torres (PSOE) on the Bahía Bella sanitation network has been unanimously approved. It urges the Local Government to meet as soon as possible with the residents of this town to find a solution to this problem.

Also unanimously approved was a motion presented by Fulgencio Soto (PSOE) regarding the bus service on the El Algar-Cartagena line, which is considered interurban, which means that residents cannot access discounts. Thus, the plenary session has agreed to urge the Regional Government to, considering the exceptional nature of this interurban line, establish the same prices and discounts that apply to urban lines in the municipality of Cartagena.