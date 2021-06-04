The Municipal plenary session of Lorca approved this Thursday, unanimously by all political groups, to initiate the modification of the General Plan of Municipal Organization (PGOM) to establish clear rules and criteria that limit the conversion of commercial low-income into homes, gambling establishments and halls of worship, in the absence of express regulation.

The groups agreed to suspend the granting of licenses and the effectiveness of responsible declarations and previous communications in the Department of Urbanism related to the implementation of these uses for a year extendable for another 12 months and the creation of a working table with Urban Planning technicians and representatives of the parties with municipal representation for lay the foundations and define the regulatory model of use of the commercial basses.

The mayor, Diego José Mateos, assured that “we have to establish minimum criteria regarding habitability, ventilation, integration of downspouts, ceiling height and accessibility»To avoid its transformation into« low-quality housing or substandard housing ».

In addition, the City Council fears the possible loss of commercial tissue in the city due to the increase in requests for their conversion into houses and tries to prevent that when commercial activity resumes there is a shortage of supply and that causes a rise in prices.

The specific modification of the PGOM will also put limits on the opening of gambling halls and places of worship. In the case of betting establishments, the distance with schools to prevent gambling among the youngest, and it will be studied to prohibit its opening in narrow streets. In centers of worship, accessibility, parking and the width of streets will be assessed to avoid inconvenience to neighbors in residential areas.

In the Planning and Management service of the Urban Planning Department, the pending files affected by the suspension are two building licenses and ten responsible declarations for adapting commercial ground floor such as housing, two responsible declarations for opening gambling halls and another for a center of worship. Mateos remarked that it is not a question of prohibiting, but rather of regulating the conditions of use of commercial premises for these purposes, which are not contemplated in the urban plan of 2003 and of “adapting the regulations to the real situation.”

The Plenary also agreed to an extrajudicial recognition of credit for 375,000 euros to face unpaid invoices for 2020 to suppliers and contractors. The Corporation approved initiatives of the PP to reject the pardons of the Catalan independentistas condemned by the ‘procés’ and to implement a municipal emotional health plan to combat the anxiety caused by the pandemic in children and adolescents.

The restoration and enhancement of the Zarzadilla de Totana aqueduct was unanimously agreed upon at the initiative of IU-Verdes. In addition, this party had the support of the PP in its opposition to the possible closure of the Cercanías service to build the AVE platform.

The Plenary approved Vox’s motion to create a commercial area with uniform aesthetic criteria in the San Cristóbal neighborhood, where in recent years stores run by foreign merchants with heterogeneous ways of presenting the genre to customers have proliferated.