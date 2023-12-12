The awards went to Nicoletta Colombo, Raffaella Cesaroni and Giovanna Vetere

Nicoletta Colombo for Medicine, Raffaella Cesaroni for Medical Scientific Journalism and Giovanna Vetere for Health Communication received the 2023 Unamsi Award during the annual Christmas event promoted in Milan by the National Medical Scientific Information Union (Unamsi). Nicoletta Colombo, director of the Gynecology Program at the European Institute of Oncology (Ieo) in Milan and Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Bicocca University of Milan, was awarded because for 40 years at the forefront of studies on gynecological tumors, she contributed to the slow but decisive progress of research, up to the most recent therapeutic acquisitions which have increased the life prospects of patients. What is important is her presence at meetings with the press and her availability to answer journalists' questions. TO Raffaella Cesaronia professional journalist who has written for Sky Tg24 on several national investigations in the medical-health sector, the award was awarded for having created, with Health, a weekly appointment on Sky Tg 24, a television format capable of providing the viewer with simple information , clear and rigorous on health and healthcare issues. Giovanna Vetere, account director with over 20 years of experience in communication and public relations, with traditional and social media, was rewarded for her always impeccable, professional collaboration, through the Noesis Communication Agency, with medical-scientific journalists on the occasion of conferences, press meetings, organization of interviews, to deepen knowledge of the world of health. The common denominator of the reasons for the awards is the quality of the information in its various forms. Unamsi president Nicola Miglino underlined its importance starting from attention to ethical and deontological aspects.