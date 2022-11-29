The Film Library of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) will exhibit in the Julio Bracho Hall of the University Cultural Center and in the Chopo Cinematograph the most recent film by Guillermo del ToroPinocchio.

As of November 30, the film of the Mexican filmmaker, writer and producer who recently received the Honorary Doctorate awarded by the UNAM.

Pinocchio will be shown in the version dubbed into Spanish in some performances on Saturdays and Sundays and will also be presented in its original version in English with Spanish subtitles.

The film will have several presentation dates and times at the Julio Bracho Hall of the University Cultural Center: November 30, Thursday 1, Friday 2, Saturday 3, Sunday 4, Wednesday 7, Thursday 8, Friday 9, Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 of December.

It will also have functions in the Poplar University Museum on Tuesday 29 and Wednesday 30 November. In December it will be available on Thursday 1, Friday 2, Saturday 3, Sunday 4, Tuesday 6, Wednesday 7, Thursday 8, Friday 9, Saturday 10, Sunday 11, Tuesday 13, Wednesday 14, Thursday 15, Friday 16 and Saturday 17.

Also, there will be a free feature outdoors in the Alicia Urreta Forum of Lake Houseon Saturday, December 3 at 6:30 p.m., with limited space.

Tickets to enjoy the most recent film by Guillermo del Toro can be purchased at this link