UNAM, through university coordination for sustainability; The Regional Water Safety Center, under the auspices of UNESCO and the Nordic Council of Ministers, through the embassies of Sweden and Norway in Mexico, launch a call to students with registration in force in bachelor’s degree, mastery or doctorate of any University of Mexico City, State of Mexico, Jalisco and Nuevo León to present disruptive and applicable solutions to participate in “Hack the Goal: sustainable mobility”.

The World Cup is not only a global sporting event, but also a platform for host cities to show their culture, traditions and technological advances. However, the mass increase of tourists during these events raises significant mobility challenges, especially in cities such as Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey, which will be headquarters of key matches during the 2026 World Cup.

This call, aimed at undergraduate students, mastery and doctorate from any university in Mexico City, State of Mexico, Jalisco and Nuevo León, seeks to promote disruptive and applicable solutions that address urban mobility challenges during great magnitude events such as the World Cup.

THE CHALLENGE: Sustainable mobility for an inclusive and ecoamigable World Cup

The Hackaton convened by UNAM and UNESCO focuses on the concept of sustainable mobility, an approach that seeks to guarantee an accessible, efficient and inclusive transport, while reducing the environmental impact. Participants must develop proposals that address challenges such as:

The increase in public transport demand.

Vehicular congestion and connectivity difficulties between airports and urban transport.

The increase in greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution.

The lack of accessible infrastructure and intelligent information and communication systems.

Solutions must be inspired by sustainable mobility practices that Nordic countries have implemented (Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Norway), recognized worldwide for their leadership in sustainable development.

Awards that inspire to innovate

The participating teams will compete for two main awards:

Expert Panel Award:

Seed capital of $ 100,000 pesos.

Contact with a wide network of leaders in entrepreneurship and sustainable mobility ecosystems.