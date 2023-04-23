A spectacular event will be visible in the sky of our country, when the Great Mexican Eclipse 2024 occurs, on April 8. The astronomical phenomenon will be visible in a thin strip that crosses the north of the country, from Mazatlán to Piedras Negras, it was reported at a conference at the Institute of Geophysics of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

Primoz Kajdic, head of the department of space sciences, commented that we will witness a “phenomenal spectacle” during the total solar eclipse, when the Moon will cover the Sun and its shadow will fall on a certain surface of the Earth. At the summit of the event, a circular white glow will be appreciated, which is called the solar corona. It will be seen completely in cities like Mazatlán, Durango, Torreón and Monclova.

“It’s a tremendous spectacle to behold,” said researcher Alejandro Lara Sánchez, “but we can do science.” A group of researchers advanced some of the experiments that they will carry out on that day, when the sky darkens around noon, since they will study phenomena related to the solar corona and three antennas will be placed in Torreón, Zacatecas and Mexico City.

One change to watch is related to the radiation we receive across the entire electromagnetic spectrum, such as ultraviolet, infrared, X-rays, and gamma rays. When an object blocks the illumination, that is to say the Moon, there are certain effects because the same amount of energy is no longer received and the highest part of the atmosphere thins out. In addition, the movement of the winds changes.

At the Institute of Geophysics, an experiment will be carried out that has to do with the ionosphere, very low frequency radio waves, as well as electrical conductive plates. During the eclipse, the components of the external solar part are eliminated and measurements of disturbances in the subsoil are made, as occurs with earthquakes. The studies in these minutes are also used to analyze the instruments for artificial satellites.

In CDMX it will be seen partially

In Mexico City, the eclipse will be seen partially, that is, the Moon will not completely cover the Sun, we will only experience a penumbra. The next time that Mexicans can see a total eclipse of the Sun will be in the year 2052 and the previous time was in 1991. They are not so frequent because the orbits of our planet and the satellite do not coincide in the same plane, the eclipses are related with the rotation of the Earth and the inclination of our planet.

It has been called Mexican, because although it can also be observed in areas of the United States and Canada, it will be in our country where the best weather conditions are anticipated for its observation and the duration will be longer, it is expected to be 4 minutes and 20 seconds. was detailed during the talk in the Monges López auditorium, in Ciudad Universitaria, the researchers Xóchitl Blanco Cano and José Alberto Flandes Mendoza also participated.

This event related to the position of the Earth, the Sun and the passage of the Moon does not imply any danger, although it should not be observed directly, to avoid damaging the retina. The Institute of Geophysics prepares activities to better observe and understand the eclipse, including the construction of small viewers with materials accessible to all.

During the scientists’ talk, they talked about another act that will take place on October 14 of this year, which will be an annular eclipse, when the apparent size of the Moon is less than that of the Sun, so the natural satellite cannot completely cover to the star and a ring of fire is formed. It will be seen in some areas of the Yucatan peninsula, including the city of Campeche.

The lecture was broadcast live on the Institute of Geophysics YouTube channel, where it is available for viewing. And on the page eclipse2024.geofisica.unam.mx there is more information about the astronomical event, the investigations being carried out, as well as the program of activities.