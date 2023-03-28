The team DZECmade up of 11 Physics, Chemistry and Engineering students from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)has created the first urban electric car called Mictlan. This vehicle, which measures 270 centimeters long, 125 wide and 115 high, can reach 80 kilometers per hour and stands out for being made of low-polluting materials such as PET, fiberglass and aluminum.

In addition, it has two motors powered by lithium batteries that reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 40% compared to vehicles that run on gasoline.

“The concept favors efficiency and covers everything from structures that facilitate air flow to electronics, designed by us. More than a functional object, Mictlán represents the experience of imagining and concretizing a real engineering project”, Enrique Gabriel Munive Roldán, captain of the DZEC team.

The team DZEC has prepared to compete in the Shell Eco Marathon Americas 2023 in Indianapolis, United States, from April 12 to 16, where he must demonstrate to 39 university teams from around the world that the technology of Mictlan is the most efficient. With its name inspired by the sacred place where the dead go and its design that evokes Quetzacoátl, the university team wanted to highlight the pre-Hispanic culture by being the first Mexican team to participate in the competition with an urban electric car.

“This is just the beginning, in the future we plan to test with hydrogen, something feasible thanks to the knowledge acquired in the different competitions of Shell Eco Marathon Americas, a global academic program focused on optimizing energy”, Alexis Uriel Fuentes Reyes, second leader from the DZEC team.

Via: One