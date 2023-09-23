Family, friends and colleagues urgently seek to find the whereabouts of Marisol Zárate Lópeza student computing in the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), who was reproduced as a person as missing few days ago.

The last time the 20 year old young man was seen was the past September 18, 2023 after leave the Faculty of Accountingwithin the main campus of the highest house of studies: University City (C.U.).

Relatives block CDMX; require search

This Friday, September 22, 2023, the south of the Mexico City was affected by a demonstration that paralyzed traffic in one of the most important arteries of the metropolis. Family and friends of the university student made the decision to block Avenida Insurgentes Surgenerating vehicular chaos that extended from the Caminero Monument to the Tlalpan Viaduct, in the vicinity of the Mexico-Cuernavaca booth.

The main objective of this act of protest is to draw the attention of the authorities to the disappearance of Marisol Zárate López, whose whereabouts are unknown after she left classes at the UNAM Faculty of Accounting.

Did Marisol Zárate arrive at the CDMX Metro?

The concern of Marisol’s family has increased with the passing of the days, since they apparently have evidence provided by video surveillance cameras that indicate that the young man went from the Faculty of Accounting to the CDMX Indios Verdes Metro station.

There is even a possible registration of your entrance to the Universidad station on Line 3but unfortunately, from that point on, no clue has been obtained as to his whereabouts.

At the time of her disappearance, the student Marisol Zárate was wearing black shoes, black pants, a bone-colored jacket and a backpack and bag with the UNAM logo..

Parents ask for help from citizens

He Marisol’s father, Maclovio Zárate Peña, has expressed her anguish and urgency to find her daughter. She noted that it has been five days since her disappearance, and she feels that the investigation is moving slowly.

In an emotional call, he pleaded: “They are a little slow and if someone took it, I ask you to return it, please. My daughter always tells me and that day I called her and the call never came in“.

The Search Commission of Mexico City has issued a search form to collaborate in locating Marisol Zárate. Likewise, they call on the population to provide any relevant information that can help in the investigation. The contact numbers provided by the commission are: 55 6357 8079 and 55 6357 9282.

